Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,749 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Shell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.64 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

