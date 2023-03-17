Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $234.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

