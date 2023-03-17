Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1,191.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $450.15 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $424.35 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.73. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

