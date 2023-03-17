Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 928 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

