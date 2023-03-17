Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,498.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,254.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 859,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,632,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

