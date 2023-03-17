Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Tronox Stock Up 2.9 %

TROX opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

