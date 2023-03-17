TrueFi (TRU) Reaches One Day Volume of $39.01 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $95.59 million and $39.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,261,921 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 981,148,385.4328977 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09662068 USD and is down -13.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $165,680,218.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

