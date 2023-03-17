Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.46. 4,238,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

