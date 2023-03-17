Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Down 5.2%

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.24. 3,510,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,959,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its position in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

