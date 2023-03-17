Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

TFC stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

