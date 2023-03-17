Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 153,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $99.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,409,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,417,787 in the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $17,687,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.