Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $5.58 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.90 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.