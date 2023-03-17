TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.71.

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 45,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $88.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

TTEC Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TTEC

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading

