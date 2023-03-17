TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,520 ($18.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.
TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.
