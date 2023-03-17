Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 14.1 %

TPC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 260,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 139,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

