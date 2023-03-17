Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.89

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.83. Tuya shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 24,925 shares changing hands.

Tuya Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tuya by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 180,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

