Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 838 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TYL stock opened at $331.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.48 and a 200-day moving average of $331.70. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.03.
TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
