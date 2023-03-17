Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 838 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $331.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.48 and a 200-day moving average of $331.70. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.03.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.