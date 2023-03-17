Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $331.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.70. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $453.03.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

