U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
U-Haul Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19. U-Haul has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U-Haul Company Profile
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
