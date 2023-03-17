UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $790,300.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 1,600,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

