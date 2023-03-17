UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,892,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,203. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $2,145,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

