UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

UiPath Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,892,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,203. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $2,145,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

