UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Mizuho

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.81.
UiPath Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.22 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.