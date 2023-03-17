UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Mizuho

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.81.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.22 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

