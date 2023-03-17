UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $19.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.22 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.60.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

