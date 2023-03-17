Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 138,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.6% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

