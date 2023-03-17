Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:UGP opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.
Ultrapar Participações Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
