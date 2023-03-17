Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Ultrapar Participações Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 445,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Further Reading

