UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

