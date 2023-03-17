UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.23% of Fastenal worth $61,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

FAST traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

