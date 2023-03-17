UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $769,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 992,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

