UMB Bank n.a. Has $13.12 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

