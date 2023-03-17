UMB Bank n.a. Has $24.24 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,067 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 2,317,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,928. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

