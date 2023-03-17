UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 716 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.08% of Realty Income worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE O traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,419. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

