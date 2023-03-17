UMB Bank n.a. Sells 30,731 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,706,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,731 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises 7.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.12% of UMB Financial worth $476,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,266,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,428,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Down 5.7 %

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. 460,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

