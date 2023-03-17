UMB Bank n.a. Sells 379 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $48,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.54. 891,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.40 and its 200 day moving average is $402.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.