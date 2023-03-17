UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,472 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.09. 363,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,456. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.04.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

