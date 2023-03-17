UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Purchases $28,560.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

