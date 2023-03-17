United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day moving average of $178.49. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

