United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. United States Steel also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.58-$0.63 EPS.
United States Steel Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on X. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.
In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
