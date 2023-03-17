UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $468.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,718. The company has a market capitalization of $437.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

