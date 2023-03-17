Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 17507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USNZY shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $739.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.