VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

EGY stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $447.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.60. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

