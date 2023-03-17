Vai Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003834 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.74 million and $1.84 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

