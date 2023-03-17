Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.13.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.29. 351,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.46.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

