Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 37.32% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Valhi Stock Performance
Valhi stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Valhi has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $54.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
