Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 37.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Valhi has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $54.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valhi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valhi by 22.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valhi by 50.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

