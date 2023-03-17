Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Insider Aaron M. Schapper Sells 4,033 Shares of Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VMI stock opened at $302.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.49. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

