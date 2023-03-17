Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $435.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.10. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

