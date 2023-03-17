Value Partners Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

