Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

