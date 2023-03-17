Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises about 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

