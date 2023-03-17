Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $757,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

