Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 5.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $63,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 508,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,857,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,675,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,843,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.26 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

